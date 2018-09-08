  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (AP) — An attorney says a 25-year-old woman fatally shot in Baltimore County was a witness in a double homicide case.

Police have said Tracey Elizabeth Carrington of Essex and a friend were getting into a parked car Thursday night when a suspect walked up and began shooting at Carrington, striking her multiple times.

Baltimore Co. Homicide Victim Was Fmr. Morgan St. Basketball Player

Carrington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Attorney Warren Brown tells The Baltimore Sun Carrington was being called as a prosecution witness in the slayings of two men at a Towson apartment complex in April. Brown is representing one of the two men charged in the killings.

Baltimore County police Officer Jennifer Peach said the department has no indication about the motive behind Carrington’s shooting.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s