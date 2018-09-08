  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of Maryland starting early Sunday morning.

The flood watch will begin around 2 a.m. and last through late Sunday night.

Anne Arundel, Allegany, Carroll, Baltimore, Montgomery, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George’s counties, Washington DC and Baltimore are all in the flood watch area.

Moderate to locally heavy rain is expected overnight through Sunday night. Average rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches are expected during this time, with locally higher amounts possible.

