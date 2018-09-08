BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of Maryland starting early Sunday morning.

The flood watch will begin around 2 a.m. and last through late Sunday night.

Anne Arundel, Allegany, Carroll, Baltimore, Montgomery, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George’s counties, Washington DC and Baltimore are all in the flood watch area.

Moderate to locally heavy rain is expected overnight through Sunday night. Average rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches are expected during this time, with locally higher amounts possible.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on the weather and download our weather app and sign-up for notifications.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook