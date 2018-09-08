  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:MS-13

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An MS-13 gang leader in Maryland has pleaded guilty to a number of charges that could land him life in prison.

The Capital Gazette reports 25-year-old Jose Augustin Salmeron-Larios pleaded guilty Friday to a conspiracy to participate in MS-13; attempted murder in aid of racketeering; and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said in a prepared statement that Salmeron-Larios’ arrest and conviction have dealt a “significant blow” to MS-13 in the state. Prosecutors described him as the founder and leader of the gang’s “program” in Maryland.

The newspaper reports he remains in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.

MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, is believed by federal prosecutors to have thousands of members nationwide, primarily immigrants from Central America.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s