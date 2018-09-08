WOODBINE, MD (WJZ)– Howard County fire and rescue services were alerted late Friday night by a homeowner that there was a gas leak inside of a home in the 15000 block of Bushy Park Road.

Shortly after crews arrived on the scene there was an explosion that leveled the home. Fortunately two adults, three children and the family dog were outside the home at the time of the explosion and were not injured.

A fire started after the explosion but was quickly placed under control by Howard County firefighters.

The State Fire Marshal is working to determine the origin and cause of the explosion. There were no injuries to any of the firefighters.

The property damage is estimated to be around $300,000 dollars.

