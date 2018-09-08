BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best food trucks and carts near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top mobile eateries in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Yomna’s Halal Gyro Cart

PHOTO: JOHN H./YELP

Topping the list is Yomna’s Halal Gyro Cart. You’ll find individual wraps and gyros, of course, but the most common way to enjoy the offerings here is with the combo platters of meat (lamb or chicken) or falafel over rice. Another option is to ask for your chicken or lamb on the Tunisian bread tabouna. Use the house spicy sauce liberally to kick things up a notch. Typically located at 92 Market Place downtown, it is the highest rated mobile eatery in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mr. Souvlaki

Next up is Mount Vernon’s Mr. Souvlaki. In addition to souvlaki and gyros, the menu includes a range of sides, like spanakopita, Greek salads and dolmas. You can also get genuine Greek fruit-flavored soft drinks. The food truck has opened a stall at the Mount Vernon Marketplace, 520 Park Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kooper’s Chowhound Burger Wagon

PHOTO: KOOPER’S CHOWHOUND BURGER WAGON/YELP

Kooper’s Chowhound Burger Wagon is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 42 reviews. The signature burger features black Angus beef, but there are also options for wagyu beef, bison, lamb, turkey or even a veggie burger. Toppings go beyond onion, lettuce and tomato to include jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and black olives. Sides include regular fries, truffle fries, sweet potato fries or a pickle. Based at Kooper’s Tavern at 1702 Thames St. in Fells Point, you can see its upcoming scheduled locations here.

4. BMore Greek Grill

PHOTO: JACK M./YELP

Next, BMore Greek Grill is another go-to, with four stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Grilled chicken souvlaki is here, as are lamb and beef gyros and Greek salad. Other menu offerings include grilled shrimp, French fries with lemon juice and Old Bay seasoning, and a lamb burger topped with feta and tzatziki. Use BMore Greek Grill’s Facebook page to hunt down one of the two trucks (usually in Fells Point or at Johns Hopkins) to try it for yourself.

5. Sultan Tandoor Food Truck

Finally, over in Mount Vernon, check out Sultan Tandoor Food Truck, which has earned four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. A clay oven produces the truck’s Indian specialties. There’s pulled lamb, chicken tikka masala, lamb vindaloo and more. Once again, you can find the food truck through its Facebook page; however, the corner of Baltimore and Charles streets is a good bet.