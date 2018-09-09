BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers were called to the 4300 block of Eierman Avenue for a report of a shooting Sunday night.

At around 6:47 p.m., officers arrived and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

