Flood Warning for Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Baltimore City until 3:30p.m.
ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Parks have closed the beach and campground at Assateague State Park because of “dangerous” surf, 12-foot high waves and higher than normal tide levels.

Access is closed until further notice.

Beach access crossovers will be chained closed and signage was placed at the locations.

Visitors will not be allowed on the beach or near the water.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

