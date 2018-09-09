WEATHER ALERT:Flood Warning for Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Baltimore City
MCHENRY, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland man faces attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he attacked his wife with a baseball bat.

Maryland State Police said in a news release late Saturday that troopers were dispatched to a home in McHenry for a report of a domestic incident.

The troopers found a victim with “obvious injuries” to her face and head who said her husband had assaulted her with a bat. She was taken to a hospital.

Police say the troopers began searching for the suspect and he was found a short time later at the hospital.

The news release says 49-year-old James Ptomey is charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and violating a protective order.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Ptomey and show he was ordered held without bond Saturday with another court hearing set for Monday morning.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

