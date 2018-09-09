BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — A new Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located downtown at 10 South St., the fresh arrival is called La Calle.

Billing itself as modern Mexican, La Calle’s menu goes way beyond tacos and tostadas. (Though there are tacos, like tenderloin beef tips with onion, cilantro and radish, and there are tostadas, like shrimp with jalapeño, red onion and avocado.) Standout items include the tlacoyo con pollo with shredded chicken, black beans, lettuce and queso fresco on a masa shell. Pan-seared salmon is served with aioli made from truffles and huitlacoche, a fungus.

Drinks are limited to the alcohol-free variety, like the Mexican Jarritos-brand soft drinks.

La Calle has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Candi J., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 1, wrote, “A great twist on Mexican food. The customer service is fantastic. Definitely worth trying.”

And John W. wrote, “This is a great sit-down taco spot with some killer starters. The chips and guacamole, the queso fundito and the queso fritto are all amazing. The tacos are small, but adequately priced.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Calle is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4–11 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.