WEATHER ALERT:Flood Warning for Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Baltimore City
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMPurple Connection
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Howard Street for a report of a shooting Saturday night.

A short time after, a 22-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body.

Police believe the victim was involved in an argument in the 100 block of N. Howard Street, and during the argument, he was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s