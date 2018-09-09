BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Howard Street for a report of a shooting Saturday night.

A short time after, a 22-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body.

Police believe the victim was involved in an argument in the 100 block of N. Howard Street, and during the argument, he was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

