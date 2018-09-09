WEATHER ALERT:Flood Warning for Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Baltimore City
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Florence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Florence certainly has our attention.

The Category 1 Hurricane is rapidly intensifying as it takes aim at the southeastern U.S.

As of Saturday evening, Florence’s sustained winds were up to 85 mph.

It will likely intensify to a major hurricane on Monday evening.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern coast of the United States on Thursday.

The latest models show a landfall over North Carolina on Friday morning but it’s still very early to bank on that and there is still plenty of uncertainty.

The risk for life threatening impacts including storm surge and flooding is increasing for the southeast and here in Maryland, the main impact so far seems to be flooding from prolonged and heavy rain.

The National Hurricane Center advises everyone from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic to stay aware so that’s exactly what we are doing.

We’ll keep you posted on air and right here at wjz.com.

