BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old charged in the rape and murder of an 83-year-old woman was denied bail in court Monday.

According to The Baltimore Sun, a judge denied bail for Tyrone Harvin in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal, who was found beaten and sexually assaulted in West Baltimore

Harvin was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and other related charges. He is being charged as an adult.

Investigators said it was last week when neighbors at the Rosemont Garden Apartments were concerned after not seeing Neal for days. When police arrived, they found Neal inside her apartment, unresponsive and the victim of an apparent result.

She died at the hospital hours later.

