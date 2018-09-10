BOSTON (AP/WBZ) — Authorities say they have recovered the body of a 21-year-old man who fell overboard from a cruise in Boston Harbor.

Massachusetts State Police say divers found the body near Peddocks Island around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the man has been identified as Aaron Dibella of Peabody.

Police say the man went overboard from the Provincetown II cruise ship shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say they are investigating how he fell into the water.

They say a security guard from the cruise ship went into the water to try to save the man but couldn’t reach him.

Police say the man then went underwater and didn’t surface again.

WBZ-TV, a Boston CBS station, spoke by phone with a close friend of the victim who was on the boat.

“He went over, they saw him on the spotlight but no one really did anything for a while” said Jake Langlois.

“They wanted him to swim back like 30-40 yards. Someone should have jumped out there. Someone should have been trained to do it,” Langlois said.

Bay State Cruise Company said a crew member was in the water within five feet of DiBella but he went under.

The company also said DiBella had been “engaging in horseplay” and performing a type of vertical push-up near the edge of the boat. They say he was told to stop but later did it again and fell overboard.

His body was found by divers hours later.

Officials say the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of the man’s death.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)