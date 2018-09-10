BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a quarter of America over 60 years old, the people who cater to an aging population are looking for new ways to keep that group healthy.

Keswick Health, a Hampden health care company, has opened a one of a kind facility.

Their oldest building is not their newest asset.

It’s called the Wise and Well Center for Healthy Living and it’s a gym, yoga, sign, healthy living and food classes in one spot.

“So this is our amazing teaching kitchen, a demonstration kitchen, think Rachel Ray, We show you how to prepare foods that will be useful to you in your diet planning in your nutrition,” said Maria Darby.

All of what they are doing is personalized.

“But what they want to do, and your here to there might be different than my here to there, which will be different from Paulette’s here to there,” Darby added.

“It’s so nice, it is, all the things I’ve seen,” Paulette Jones said, who retired 13 years ago.

Keswick’s CEO Carmel Roques sums up why they did this.

“Health and well being is not something that is given to you, it’s something you create for yourself,” she said.

The center cost $3 million to build, but because they’re a non-profit and they’re funded by a foundation.

It only costs $60 per year to join.

