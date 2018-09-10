BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Welcome to Monday, and all eyes are on Hurricane Florence and the possible effects on our region.

After a very wet weekend and a drizzly and cool damp Monday, we still have additional rain or shower chances this week.

A warmer, more humid flow and a front approaching from the west may bring some thunder or just showers both Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, the hurricane will be making landfall in North Carolina as a category 4 storm with winds around 140 mph. Major devastation is likely, and a storm surge may exceed 15 feet, and flood miles inland.

Massive amounts of rain will again cause inland flooding as much as 10 to more than 25 inches of rain may fall there.

Further north, here in Maryland, look for a breezy and likely wet end to the week, but we should escape any serious damage as we are too far north of the storm center, based on current models.

Any shift further north would likely impact us with stronger winds and heavier rains, which would start later Thursday and extend into the weekend.

Please stay tuned for further updates as the storm approaches later this week.

Bob Turk

