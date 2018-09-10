BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. News and World Report released their 2019 ratings for the top-ranked colleges and universities in the nation.

The annual report released Monday shows Maryland with a strong presence in nearly every category.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County is the 9th most innovative university in the country, while the University of Maryland, College Park is the 22nd best national public school.

Johns Hopkins University sits at the no. 10 spot for best national university.

Historically black colleges, Morgan State University, Bowie State and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore rank within the country’s top 30.

