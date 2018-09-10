  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. News and World Report released their 2019 ratings for the top-ranked colleges and universities in the nation.

The annual report released Monday shows Maryland with a strong presence in nearly every category.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County is the 9th most innovative university in the country, while the University of Maryland, College Park is the 22nd best national public school.

Johns Hopkins University sits at the no. 10 spot for best national university.

Historically black colleges, Morgan State University, Bowie State and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore rank within the country’s top 30.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s