HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency for Maryland ahead of Hurricane Florence’s expected arrival later this week.

Hogan said he has been tracking the hurricane’s path with senior staff, but there’s still uncertainty with its path.

“We are preparing for the potential of historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in Maryland,” Hogan said.

Florence is expected to make landfall south of Maryland, however the state could expect several inches of rain and flooding is possible.

Hogan said he’s declaring the state of emergency as a proactive measure to ensure that all necessary of resources are mobilized in areas of the state with the greatness need — like coastal and low-lying areas of the state.

“While we are hoping for the best, we are preparing for the worst,” Hogan said.

The state is activating all resources including the Maryland National Guard.

Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina have already called states of emergencies.

Crews are preparing throughout the state and Hogan asked that Marylanders prepare as well.

Hogan said he’s working with MEMA and the National Hurricane Center to continue to track the storm and will know more in the next 24-48 hours.

