BALTIMORE CO. Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has spent its summer baking in triple-digit heatwaves and submerged under torrential floodwaters.

Now state officials said residents should prepare for Hurricane Florence’s impact later this week.

Hurricane Florence Upgraded To Category 4

The hurricane, recently upgraded to category 4 on Monday by the National Hurricane Center, has citizens, emergency services, and even Governor Larry Hogan on their toes as winds nearing 130 mph grow ever closer.

But what are some steps to prepare for the incoming winds and rain?

First and foremost, stay informed:

Articles about daily public safety news, including Emergency Management topics, are posted in the Baltimore County Police and Fire News blog. It also helps to follow Emergency Management on Twitter ( @BaltCoEmergency, @BaltCoFire, & @BaltCoPolice) or Facebook (@BaltCoFire).

Keep the following in mind:

Water: At least 1 gallon of water per person/ animal per day for at least 3 days.

Food: At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food.

Radio: A battery-powered radio with NOAA weather radio tone alert and extra batteries.

Flashlight: Make sure you have extra batteries as well.

First Aid Kit

Manual can opener: If the electricity is out, you would need some way to open your canned food.

Cellphone: Make sure you have extra battery packs or a solar charger to keep your phone on.

Prescription medications

Glasses

Cash

Important family documents: Make sure you have copies of insurance policies and some form of state issued ID.

Sturdy shoes: Think about pulling out those rain boots and sneakers.

Your pets will need enough food and water to also weather out the storm with you.

Create an Emergency Plan

If a disaster strikes the Baltimore region, it could be days before help arrives and basic services are restored. Baltimore County’s Office of Emergency Management encourages every household to prepare to get through 72 hours on their own following an emergency. Learn how to prepare by having the right supplies and a plan.

Click here for complete storm preparation information from the Baltimore County website.

