ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Parents of children attending overcrowded schools in the nation’s capital and nearby Maryland are questioning why enrollment forecasts are off.

The Washington Post reports more than half of the schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, exceed 100 percent capacity, with some sitting at 150 percent.

One elementary school there expanded three years ago to ease overcrowding, only to spill over the next year.

Parents say the area isn’t accurately forecasting student numbers amid a building boom. School demographers say crowded schools also reflect lifestyle changes such as downsizing baby boomers and families unable to afford the costs of daily life.

