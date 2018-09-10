BREAKINGMaryland Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Florence
Filed Under:Local TV, PETA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The crab billboard controversy is heating up again in Maryland.

PETA is now planning to put a second billboard up in downtown Baltimore.

The new billboard reads, “Why so crabby? Letting others live might just save your life.”

It’s aimed at those who criticized the organization’s original billboard which showed a crab saying, “I’m me – not meat. See the individual. Go vegan.”

PETA Puts Up Billboard Urging Marylanders To Stop Eating Crabs

After the initial billboard went up, Jimmy’s Seafood hit back with a billboard of their own, which read “SteaMEd crabs. Here to stay. Get famous.”

Jimmy’s Seafood Responds To PETA With Its Own Billboard; ‘SteaMEd Crabs. Here To Stay’

