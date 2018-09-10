BALTIMORE (WJZ) — September is “National Recovery Month,” and Maryland communities are raising awareness of services available to help kick opioid addiction across the state.

175 people a day are dying in this country from opioid abuse.

On the front lines, the use of Narcan reverses overdoses, but recovery is the ultimate goal, which Terrie Alexander was able to achieve.

“I am proud to say I am a person in long-term recovery of 21 years,” Alexander said.

And in the years of her recovery, she has become a counselor in the REACH program in Baltimore.

“People think it starts with abstinence, that a person isn’t truly in recovery until they stop using,” she said. “That is so not true. A person starts their recovery process when they begin to be engaged with someone from a treatment facility.”

Baltimore Congressman John Sarbanes joined the group in promoting recovery month.

“It’s good to see people stepping up at the community-level trying to make a difference to combat this crisis,” Sarbanes told WJZ.

REACH health services has named its outpatient program in honor of Alexander, who encourages those in trouble to get help.

“I know it’s a scary thing to do, but it’s worth it in the long run,” she said.

900 patients a year are getting help through REACH.

