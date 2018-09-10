NEW CASTLE, Del. (WJZ) — A school bus in Delaware had to be pulled from flood waters after a bus driver drove into standing water.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., A Colonial School District bus driver drove through standing flood waters on the northbound side on route 9 near Dobbinsville where the bus became disabled.

There were 45 William Penn High School students onboard at the time. A Colonial tow truck was dispatched to the scene and pulled the bus to dry land so the students could walk to an awaiting bus that transported the students to school. There were no injuries, and at no time did water get into the disabled bus.

New Castle City Police ticketed the driver for ignoring high water warning and road closure signs.

Colonial’s Human Resources Division will review the incidents and take action deemed appropriate in regards to the driver.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook