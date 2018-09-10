  • WJZ 13On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) – Today is World Suicide Prevention Day.

The non-profit group “To Write Love On Her Arms” is launching a new campaign called “Tomorrow Needs You.” The campaign encourages people to break the silence surrounding suicide and helps raise money to help connect people with counseling and mental health resources.

The group says the suicide rate in the United States has risen 25% in the last 20 years. And in the last decade, suicide rates among young people ages 10-17 have increased by more than 70%.

All of September is National Teen Suicide Awareness Month.

The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-8255.

