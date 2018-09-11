BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old is recovering after he was shot in the back while sitting in a vehicle in Baltimore.

Police were called to a report of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. on Monday when the victim went to a local hospital.

Once detectives arrived to assume control of the investigation, the victim told detectives that he was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Rose Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

