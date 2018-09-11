ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the second day in a row, Annapolis officials closed several streets due to flooding.

Compromise, Dock and Newman streets were all closed due to higher than normal tides.

This comes following days of rain in Maryland and ahead of Hurricane Florence’s potential impact.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Monday and asked Marylanders to prepare for the worst.

Officials are especially concerned about Maryland’s low-lying communities, who have already been impacted by the rain this week.

“We are preparing for the potential of historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in Maryland,” Hogan said.

On Tuesday, city officials announced they would be handing out sandbags Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Truxtun Park Pool.

Sandbag distribution will take place tomorrow from 6AM-6PM at the Truxtun Park Pool. You must provide proof of Annapolis City residency or Annapolis City Business Ownership to receive sandbags. You will be expected to fill the provided bags (limit 10/person). #Annapolis — Annapolis OEM (@AnnapolisOEM) September 11, 2018

You must have proof that you are an Annapolis city resident or business owner.

There’s a limit of 10 per person and you must fill the bags with sand yourself.

BGE crews, the Maryland National Guard and other state groups are preparing for Florence and monitoring the hurricane closely.

The storm’s path is still uncertain, but Virginia and the Carolinas have already started evacuations.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on Hurricane Florence.