ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — When it couldn’t hold any more, the Annapolis landfill was buried. It is now being resurrected into the Annapolis solar park.

All it took was 55,000 solar panels and an investment by Building Energy, an Italian alternative energy company.

“So the cost is roughly $35 million, not only the cost of construction, but development and financing of this project,” said Andrea Braccialarghe, with

Building Energy.

So how much clean power does $35-million buy?

“This will produce 22 million kilowatt hours,” said Jamie Resor, CEO of EDF Renewables. “Roughly enough for 5,000 homes.”

It went online with a ribbon cutting, and Annapolis and Anne Arundel County signed on as customers.

“The city [Annapolis] has bought a portion, the school system has bought a portion, the county has bought a portion,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Buying in locks in electric rates for the next 25 years, meaning future savings. In addition,m Annapolis will receive $150,000 a year from the solar park’s owner.

“They’re receiving a lease payment each year for leasing this land to Building Energy, the owner,” Resor added.

“Yes, cash positive. We like cash positive things in the city,” Mayor Buckley said.

Not a bad return for land that has gone unused for 20 years.

