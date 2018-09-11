BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Park officials are warning hikers on the Appalachian Trail about high waters.

Park officials report high water levels at creek crossings and urge hikers to use caution.

Due to high water levels at creek crossings on the Appalachian Trail, hikers are urged to use caution. We will continue to monitor conditions. — Maryland State Parks (@MDStateParks) September 11, 2018

This comes following days of rain in Maryland and ahead of Hurricane Florence’s potential impact.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Monday and asked Marylanders to prepare for the worst.

Upper Potomac River Safety Advisory In Effect

Officials are especially concerned about Maryland’s low-lying communities, who have already been impacted by the rain this week.

“We are preparing for the potential of historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in Maryland,” Hogan said.

BGE crews, the Maryland National Guard and other state groups are preparing for Florence and monitoring the hurricane closely.

The storm’s path is still uncertain, but Virginia and the Carolinas have already started evacuations.

