WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WJZ) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a state of emergency as the capital prepares for heavy rain and flooding expected to come with Hurricane Florence.

This comes followings days of rain in Maryland and ahead of Hurricane Florence’s potential impact.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Monday and asked Marylanders to prepare for the worst.

Officials are especially concerned about Maryland’s low-lying communities, who have already been impacted by the rain this week.

“We are preparing for the potential of historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in Maryland,” Hogan said.

BGE crews, the Maryland National Guard and other state groups are preparing for Florence and monitoring the hurricane closely.

The storm’s path is still uncertain, but Virginia, Maryland, and the Carolinas have already started their own evacuations.

