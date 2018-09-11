BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — When her young son succumbed to brain cancer in 2009, one Bel Air woman decided to do something to remember him and help others.

Nicole Stagnoli and her many friends in Harford County began raising money to fight the deadly disease.

The “Do Believe” Foundation’s 9th annual Dominator 5k will be held Sunday, September 16, at the Bel Air Athletic Club.

“After Dominic passed away in 2009, the community, along with my family, began a foundation, the “Do Believe” Foundation. We raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer,” said Stagnoli, Dominic’s mother. “We’ve raised over $122,000.”

“Something that we really embrace as a club is our family atmosphere and activities in the community and how we can best support it,” said Greg McCarthy, general manager of the Bel Air Athletic Club. “And this family is such a natural fit for us, so we’re really honored and pleased that this relationship started.”

Dominic loved superheroes, and some of the runners and walkers will wear superhero costumes.

Dominic’s family has been involved in the fundraiser since it started nine years ago.

“It is a great cause. It’s one of the most important causes,” said Kristina Osorio, Dominic’s sister. “Children are our future, so we might as well help them out. Let’s make sure all our children make it ’til tomorrow.”

Sunday’s Dominator 5k will begin at 8 a.m. This year’s goal is to raise $16,000.

“My son would actually be turning 16 years old this year, so our mark is $16,000. All of it, 100 percent of that will be donated to brain cancer research. Please come out and do it for Dom,” said Stagnoli added.

Sunday’s event also includes a one-mile family fun walk which starts immediately after the 5k, and that will be followed by an awards ceremony.

