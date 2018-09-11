CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Cecil County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in an attempted murder case this week.

Deputies responded on September 10 at around 7:30 a.m. to the North East Police Department for an assault that happened in the 600 block of West Old Philadelphia Road North East, Md. They made contact with a 29-year-old woman, they observed she had suffered a laceration to her head area while her head, face and hands were covered in blood.

Cecil County Paramedics transported her to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators discovered the assault happened outside a car that was parked in the 600 block of West Old Philadelphia Road North East. They identified their suspect as the victim’s boyfriend, Joshua Scott Harper-Rohn, 42, with no fixed address.

The victim said the suspect struck her in the head with a machete while the two were seated inside the car. The suspect had started driving the car just before the assault.

The victim was able to flee from the car where she was picked up by a passerby and driven to the North East Police Department.

The victim said that before the assault, the suspect said to her, “I’m going to kill you, you’re going to die,”

Officers arrested Harper-Rohn at the 600 block of West Old Philadelphia Road. They found the machete near the 700 block of West Old Philadelphia Road where they said the incident occurred.

Harper-Rohn was charged with the following crimes:

Attempted first-degree murder

Attempted second-degree murder

Assault first-degree

Assault second-degree

Reckless endangerment

False imprisonment

Harper-Rohn was committed to the Cecil County Detention Center without bond.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook