BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A police officer is being rushed to the hospital after he was dragged by a car during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on 3300 block of Garrison Avenue in NW Baltimore.

The officer tried to stop the driver of the gray Toyota Camry, when the suspect tried to flee, dragging the officer.

The male officer is being taken to Shock Trauma for non life-threatening injuries.

#BREAKING: Baltimore City Police Officer en route to hospital after being dragged by car. Officer tried conducting traffic stop along 3300 block of W. Garrison Ave. Suspect tried to flee, Officer was dragged by vehicle #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/5QInGWieVD — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) September 11, 2018

Per police spokesman TJ Smith, the suspect is in custody.

A @BaltimorePolice officer was injured after being dragged on a traffic stop. The suspect is in custody. More details to follow. — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) September 11, 2018

