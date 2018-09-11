Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A police officer is being rushed to the hospital after he was dragged by a car during a traffic stop.
The incident happened on 3300 block of Garrison Avenue in NW Baltimore.
The officer tried to stop the driver of the gray Toyota Camry, when the suspect tried to flee, dragging the officer.
The male officer is being taken to Shock Trauma for non life-threatening injuries.
Per police spokesman TJ Smith, the suspect is in custody.
This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.
