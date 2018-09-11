ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for 21 year-old Isaiah Caldwell, who’s been missing from Annapolis.

Caldwell is described as 6-foot-tall with a slim build, brown eyes, longer hair and gold fronts on his teeth.

Family members are concerned for Caldwell’s welfare and have reported him missing. There are factors which make Caldwell a critically missing person.

He was last seen on Sept. 6 at 12:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis.

Caldwell may be in Baltimore.

Contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

