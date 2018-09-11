BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Natural Resources Police have issued a safety advisory to avoid boating and other recreational activities on the Upper Potomac River until further notice.

High water, debris and weakened shoreline have combined to make the river and its tributaries from Harpers Ferry to Little Falls hazardous for recreational use. This comes followings days of rain in Maryland and ahead of Hurricane Florence’s potential impact.

Appalachian Trail Hikers Warned About High Waters

This advisory does not apply to professionally guided river trips.

Flood waters pose a threat to non-whitewater boats, anglers, swimmers and other recreational users. Wave action, water velocity and treacherous currents can make familiar waters deadly. Boaters are reminded that all water travel involves risk and wearing a life jacket can make the difference between life and death.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Monday and asked Marylanders to prepare for the worst.

Officials are especially concerned about Maryland’s low-lying communities, who have already been impacted by the rain this week.

“We are preparing for the potential of historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in Maryland,” Hogan said.

BGE crews, the Maryland National Guard and other state groups are preparing for Florence and monitoring the hurricane closely.

The storm’s path is still uncertain, but Virginia and the Carolinas have already started evacuations.

For the latest information on Potomac River conditions between Cumberland and Little Falls, call the National Weather Service at 703-996-2200. For more information on boating safety visit dnr.maryland.gov/boating/safety.

