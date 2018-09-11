BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major Hurricane Florence continues to move in a NNW direction, making a run at the southern and central coast of North Carolina, currently as a Category 4 storm.

It will weaken we believe to a Category 3 on its approach to the coast, but it may also slow down and could even stop for a time on Saturday or later Friday.

Most of the current models show Maryland just too far north to see heavy tropical storm force winds, but breezy conditions, along with more rain. The totally soaked ground will likely cause trees to fall and power to be interrupted.

We’re expected to get a general 2-4 inches of new rain to fall, but this could be over a several day period and not all at once.

Heavier rain will fall across southern Maryland and parts of Virginia’s eastern shore may easily see over six inches or more along with stronger winds.

Coastal flooding is a real concern on the bay and along Atlantic beaches as well.

