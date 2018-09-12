BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — One woman was killed and another is critically injured after a Chevrolet Silverado struck them on Hanover Pike last night and fled, according to police.

The two women and another friend stopped at the Colonial Inn at 15102 Hanover Pike around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

While the friend went inside the two women walked around to the back of their car and were standing partially in the travel portion of Hanover Pike when a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck approached them in the southbound lane.

The truck hit both women and continued driving southbound with significant damage to the pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, Scott Anthony Kozera, of the 4600 block of Lower Beckleysville Road in Hampstead, stopped the truck abut two and a half miles further down the Pike when he began experiencing engine trouble after the crash.

An officer responding to the call for the two women saw the truck parked on the side of the road and realized it was the same as the description of the suspect car. The officer quickly confirmed that this was the suspect and the suspect’s car and arrested him.

He is being charged with hit-and-run violations and driving an uninsured vehicle.

When police and EMS arrived on the scene they found Cana Maree Ratchford, 26, of the 2400 block of Sandymount in Finksburg and her 25-year-old friend laying in the street.

They were both taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma where Ratchford was pronounced dead.

The other woman remains in critical condition, but police have not identified her yet.

Kozera is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail pending a bail review hearing.

