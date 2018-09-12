BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Earl Williams, 30, of Baltimore, was sentenced Wednesday to 66 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for assaulting a federal officer.

His co-defendant, Devin Braxton, 28, of Baltimore was also sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for assaulting a federal officer.

According to his plea agreement, on January 18, 2017, an ATF Task Force Officer was working undercover in an investigation of a drug dealer in Baltimore.

While wearing an audio recording device, the TFO met the target drug dealer in front of a carryout store in the 1800 block of North Gay Street in Baltimore, where the dealer gave the TFO packaged crack cocaine in exchange for cash.

While the TFO attempted to excuse Williams, who kept going in his confrontation and began threatening the TFO. Williams and Braxton then blocked the exit to the business.

The TFO attempted to push Williams into a corner of the store, but as the TFO struggled with Williams, Braxton began striking the TFO.

Williams then wrestled the TFO to the ground where Braxton and Williams punched and kicked the TFO which caused serious injuries.

ATF agents responded after hearing the fight over the recording device. Braxton and Williams both left the store before agents could arrive.

As they fled, Williams took the TFO’s cell phone and Braxton took the TFO’s service weapon.

Agents apprehended Braxton and Williams a short time later and recovered the phone and weapon. The TFO was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

