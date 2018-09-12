ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — MDTA has confirmed a fatal collision on I-695 near MD-10 Wednesday night.

They will not confirm at this time if it was a pedestrian in the collision.

All lanes are closed on I-695 eastbound, traffic is being diverted onto MD-10.

AACO County Fire said the call came out at 8:18 p.m. for a collision on I-695 eastbound between RT-2 and MD-10. The person was deceased on location, but no identity is being released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

