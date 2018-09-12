BALTIMORE (AP) — Some Baltimore residents will soon get some help from City Hall in expunging their records from public inspection. Mayor Catherine Pugh says that because criminal records can prevent people from being called in for a job interview or even being approved for housing, removing certain offenses from databases can greatly improve people’s lives.

In a Wednesday statement, the Democratic mayor says offering those eligible a path to start anew “is not only a good thing to do, it’s the right thing to do. “Under Maryland law, those convicted of certain felonies and a slew of misdemeanors get a chance to start over with a clean record.

Volunteer attorneys with the city’s law department will help people determine if past offenses can be expunged at a late September convention dubbed “WorkBaltimore.”

