FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Tracy Frost, 46, of Frederick, Md. was sentenced Wednesday for charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and distribution of heroin. He was sentenced to an active incarceration of 25 years, and upon release, 5 years of supervised probation.

Frederick Police Department responded to a home on East Second Street in downtown Frederick on September 28, 2017, for a suspected fatal drug overdose.

The scene showed that the victim, a man, had ingested heroin. An autopsy showed that he had died of a mixed drug intoxication, including heroin and fentanyl.

Investigators confirmed that Frost and Atonio Little, of Frederick, had conspired to supply heroin to the victim the night before.

A detective made contact with Little and Frost while undercover, and bought heroin directly from Forst on October 5, 2017.

Frost pleaded guilty to two counts, conspiracy to distribute heroin and distribution of heroin on June 27, 2018. \

Little entered an Alford plea of guilt, whereby a defendant in a criminal case does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence, to distribution of heroin in July. Little will appear for sentencing later in September.

