BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We “kid” you not, this exercise trend takes you to the farm. People love goat yoga. The exercise craze is more popular than ever.

Janice Ingson from “Yoga with Goats Maryland” holds classes at two locations in Glenelg — Emma’s Daisy Hill Farm and Sapling Range Estate. Her first class sold out within 12 hours. In the first weekend, they had a wait list of 500 people.

“Part of yoga is interacting with the world around you without getting frazzled. So I feel like it’s a really adorable tool,” Ingson said. “It’s just fun for people. It’s a relief from their busy weeks or lives. For some people, it’s actually quite therapeutic. It helps them heal.”

It’s the yoga trend you’ve just “goat” to try.

