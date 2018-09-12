  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, ray lewis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday that there will be parade held for Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis later this month.

The parade will be on September 22, the day before the Ravens take on the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

The event is free and open to the public. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Key Hwy. and Light St.

The festivities will continue to Baltimore City Hall/War Memorial Plaza, where Mayor Pugh and Ray Lewis will speak before a fan fest begins.

