BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a home invasion that resulted in one of the occupants of the house being shot in the upper body.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Police did not specify exactly where the shooting happened but said it was handled by the Towson Precinct.

Police believe the home was targeted because specific items were taken from the home.

Investigators are looking for two suspects related to this crime that fled the location.

Officials ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

