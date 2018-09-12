BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to Amtrak and VRE’s cancellations of southbound trains because of Hurricane Florence, MARC trains will have delays arriving and leaving Union Station on Thursday.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will run a full-service bus schedule for MARC Train on Thursday, and they are closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Florence as it approaches the Carolinas.

Decisions on any reduction or delays of MARC Train Service will be known when there is more information on the potential impact on the area.

