ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland Task Force is headed south to assist FEMA with their Hurricane Florence response.

The 80-member Montgomery County Fire & Rescue urban search and rescue team was deployed Wednesday to South Carolina.

The brunt of Hurricane Florence will spare Maryland, however the state is still expected to see heavy rain and flooding due to the storm. Another issue could be trees toppling and taking down power lines and obstructing roadways as the ground is over saturated.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on Hurricane Florence. 

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Monday and asked Marylanders to prepare for the worst.

Officials are especially concerned about Maryland’s low-lying communities, who have already been impacted by the rain this week.

“We are preparing for the potential of historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in Maryland,” Hogan said on Monday.

BGE crews, the Maryland National Guard and other state groups are preparing for Florence and continue to monitor Florence.

Virginia and the Carolinas started evacuations Monday and bracing for the storm to make landfall. DC also called a state of emergency.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on Hurricane Florence. 

