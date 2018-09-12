ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland Task Force is headed south to assist FEMA with their Hurricane Florence response.

The 80-member Montgomery County Fire & Rescue urban search and rescue team was deployed Wednesday to South Carolina.

.@mcfrs Fire Chief Scott Goldstein addresses MD-TF1 Urban Search & Rescue Team prior to departure to #HurricanFlorence & South Carolina pic.twitter.com/1HWuWgYXFP — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 12, 2018

The brunt of Hurricane Florence will spare Maryland, however the state is still expected to see heavy rain and flooding due to the storm. Another issue could be trees toppling and taking down power lines and obstructing roadways as the ground is over saturated.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Monday and asked Marylanders to prepare for the worst.

Officials are especially concerned about Maryland’s low-lying communities, who have already been impacted by the rain this week.

“We are preparing for the potential of historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in Maryland,” Hogan said on Monday.

Maryland Task Force 1 Warehouse, in Rockville @MontgomeryCoMD – Then & Now, Yesterday & Today – @mcfrs MD-TF1 a 80-member ‘Type 1’ Team, are headed to South Carolina for #HurricanceFlorence deployment – Forward Deployed & Fully Engaged pic.twitter.com/7PfmfuyWGu — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 12, 2018

BGE crews, the Maryland National Guard and other state groups are preparing for Florence and continue to monitor Florence.

Virginia and the Carolinas started evacuations Monday and bracing for the storm to make landfall. DC also called a state of emergency.

