CONOWINGO, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have opened spill gates in the Conowingo Dam Wednesday to help prevent flooding along the banks of the Susquehanna River.

As of 10 a.m., 12 spill gates are open in the dam, Maryland Natural Resources report.

The dam is operating under spill conditions.

According to DNR, the rover is flowing at 246,00 cubic feet per second. There is a possibility of 13 gates opening later Wednesday and marine debris is likely to follow.

If you encounter hazardous marine debris, contact the Natural Resources Police at (410) 260-8888 or the U.S. Coast Guard at (410) 576-2693. Please continue to use extreme caution when out on the water.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook