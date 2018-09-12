BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Queen Anne’s County couple has pleaded guilty to a crime spree that sprawled over multiple county, and state lines.



Grasonville residents, 39 year-old Matthew Dale Bush, along with 34 year-old Crystal French have both pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Conspiring to commit bank larceny,

Interstate transportation of stolen goods

And interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.

Bush also pleaded guilty to bank robbery and to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Bush entered his guilty plea on September 11, 2018, and French pleaded guilty the following day.

According to their respective plea agreements, from September 2017 through October 23, 2017, Bush and French conspired to break into retail businesses in order to steal ATMs, and the money contained inside. The couple admitted that they used stolen vehicles to travel to and from the scenes of the crimes.

In September and October 2017, the couple stole six ATMs that contained over $38,900, and attempted to steal two other ATMs. The couple traveled to, and stole from, businesses in: Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The two would marry during their crime spree.

On October 22, 2017, Officers spotted Bush and French leaving a bank robbery on Bel Air Road in Perry Hall, Maryland. and attempted a traffic stop. Bush drove away in a reckless manner, fled into Baltimore City before crashing into another vehicle. The two ran away, followed by at least two police officers. Bush and French were caught and arrested.

French faces a maximum sentence of five year in prison for the conspiracy. Bush and the government have agreed that if the Court accepts the plea agreement Bush will be sentenced to between four and 10 years in prison for the conspiracy, bank robbery, and gun charges. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for Bush on December 11, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. and for French on December 12, 2018, at 3:00 p.m.

