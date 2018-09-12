BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County school is on lockdown status while police investigate a shooting that happened at a nearby funeral.
Police got a call just before 12:45 p.m. about shots fired in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Rd. in Lansdowne, near Mount Zion Cemetery.
Investigators found that there was a shooting during a funeral at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Officers were able to find at least one victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
EMS also transported two others to the hospital. One was in serious condition, and the other was suffering chest pains.
Lansdowne High School is on lockdown status while officers investigate.
No further details have been released at this time.
