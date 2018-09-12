  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Lockdown, Mt. Zion

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County school is on lockdown status while police investigate a shooting that happened at a nearby funeral.

Police got a call just before 12:45 p.m. about shots fired in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Rd. in Lansdowne, near Mount Zion Cemetery.

Investigators found that there was a shooting during a funeral at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Officers were able to find at least one victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

EMS also transported two others to the hospital. One was in serious condition, and the other was suffering chest pains.

Lansdowne High School is on lockdown status while officers investigate.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s