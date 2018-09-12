BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County school is on lockdown status while police investigate a shooting that happened at a nearby funeral.

Police got a call just before 12:45 p.m. about shots fired in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Rd. in Lansdowne, near Mount Zion Cemetery.

Investigators found that there was a shooting during a funeral at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Officers were able to find at least one victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

EMS also transported two others to the hospital. One was in serious condition, and the other was suffering chest pains.

Lansdowne High School is on lockdown status while officers investigate.

#BCoPD is responding to a call for shots fired in the area of #MtZionCemetary in the 3900 blk of Hollins Ferry Rd in Lansdowne. Lansdowne HS is on Lockdown status. Follow us here for updated info as we can confirm it. ^JzP — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 12, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

