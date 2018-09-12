BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday I said today we would talk about Hurricane Florence because there were still a lot of questions, and that storms of this magnitude can act erratically. Well that has happened. Not the erratic movement but the other factors, specifically one…a rising barometer here in Maryland. A big high, to our North, is growing larger and, in the simplest of terms, throwing a block on Florence and force her further South, and away.

This time yesterday our barometer was 30.04. Through the afternoon it rose to about 30.07. This morning the barometer was 30.16. As I write this now up to 30.17. Really a game changer over a multi-state area. And this is exactly why, with tropical weather, we tend to not speculated too much. These are big natural events. the biggest on the planet. And this time the natural forces were with us. There is a Star war’s line in there somewhere, but let’s leave that for no so serious of an issue.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook