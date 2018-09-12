BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Florence will be a Category 3 storm on Friday morning when it will be pulverizing the North Carolina coastline.

A wall of water over 12-13 feet will inundate miles of real estate, and along with the hurricane winds cause a wrath of destruction for miles. Because the storm is expected to stall, huge amounts of rain are likely.

In some locations, over 20-30 inches of rain may fall in a three-day period.

The storm will weaken once its inland, but the rains will continue to flood a very wide area, that may extend into the Ohio and Tennessee valley by next week.

Here in Maryland, except for some pretty normal tidal flooding and a couple inches of rain and breezy days, the area will be largely spared from the wrath of the storm.

