HURRICANE FLORENCEThe Cat 2 hurricane is expected to hit the Carolinas Thursday
Filed Under:Local TV, Sandbag

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has a limited number of sandbags that they are making available for Baltimore City residents.

The sandbags will be available at the Broadway Pier in Fells Point on Thursday, September 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents must show proof of residency and will be limited to 10 sandbags each on a first-come, first-served basis.

You will have to fill and transport your own sandbags. Sand, bags, bag ties and shovels will be supplied.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s