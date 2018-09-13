BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has a limited number of sandbags that they are making available for Baltimore City residents.

The sandbags will be available at the Broadway Pier in Fells Point on Thursday, September 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents must show proof of residency and will be limited to 10 sandbags each on a first-come, first-served basis.

You will have to fill and transport your own sandbags. Sand, bags, bag ties and shovels will be supplied.

